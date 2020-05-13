Music exec Ron Fair looks to record a mansion sale in Tennessee

Veteran record executive Ron Fair, who’s served in top roles at Geffen and Virgin Records, is on a selling streak. His Tennessee mansion in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood just hit the market for two bucks shy of $4 million a few years after he sold an estate in California’s Brentwood for $8.12 million.

The property currently listed is the larger of the two, spanning over an acre with a colonial-style brick mansion of more than 12,000 square feet. Towering columns and a brick walkway approach the dramatic entry.

Inside are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, chic living spaces and a variety of amenities. Main-level highlights include a voluminous foyer with dual staircases, a two-story living room with a curved wall of windows, a formal dining room under tin ceilings and a wood-paneled office.

1 / 12 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The music room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The brick mansion. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Angled skylights brighten a lounge, and there’s also a game room, wet bar, music room and decked-out movie theater. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

A front-facing balcony takes in views of the neighborhood, and out back, a covered patio opens to a grassy lawn.

During his four decades in the music industry, Fair has served as chairman of Geffen Records and chief creative officer at Virgin Records, in addition to roles at A&M Records and Capitol Records. His artist collaborations include Christina Aguilera, Vanessa Carlton, the Black Eyed Peas and the Pussycat Dolls.

Public records show Fair bought the home four years ago for $3.075 million.

Advertisement

Gabrielle Dodson of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.