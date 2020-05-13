Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Music exec Ron Fair looks to record a mansion sale in Tennessee

Image_12.jpg
The three-story brick mansion boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in about 12,000 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 13, 2020
12:20 PM
Veteran record executive Ron Fair, who’s served in top roles at Geffen and Virgin Records, is on a selling streak. His Tennessee mansion in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood just hit the market for two bucks shy of $4 million a few years after he sold an estate in California’s Brentwood for $8.12 million.

The property currently listed is the larger of the two, spanning over an acre with a colonial-style brick mansion of more than 12,000 square feet. Towering columns and a brick walkway approach the dramatic entry.

Inside are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, chic living spaces and a variety of amenities. Main-level highlights include a voluminous foyer with dual staircases, a two-story living room with a curved wall of windows, a formal dining room under tin ceilings and a wood-paneled office.

1/12
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The office.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The movie theater.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The wet bar.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The music room.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The front.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The brick mansion.  (Realtor.com)

Angled skylights brighten a lounge, and there’s also a game room, wet bar, music room and decked-out movie theater. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

A front-facing balcony takes in views of the neighborhood, and out back, a covered patio opens to a grassy lawn.

During his four decades in the music industry, Fair has served as chairman of Geffen Records and chief creative officer at Virgin Records, in addition to roles at A&M Records and Capitol Records. His artist collaborations include Christina Aguilera, Vanessa Carlton, the Black Eyed Peas and the Pussycat Dolls.

Public records show Fair bought the home four years ago for $3.075 million.

Gabrielle Dodson of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
