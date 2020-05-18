NFL’s Charles Woodson sells Florida home of 22 years

Heisman winner and Super Bowl champion Charles Woodson just sold his home in Orlando, Fla., for $670,000, records show. The decorated cornerback had been fielding offers since January, when he first listed it for sale at $714,900.

Woodson owned the half-acre estate for the entirety of his NFL career, shelling out $570,000 for the place a few days before he was drafted in 1998.

A semi-circle driveway approaches the two-story home, which has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet. Out back, an entertainer’s patio overlooks a swimming pool, spa and dining area.

1 / 8 The indoor swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The pool. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The front. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The great room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)

Floors of tile and hardwood line the living spaces, which include a family room under tray ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. The most expansive space is in the two-story living room with a mirrored wall and fireplace.

Landscaping touches up the front of the property, and hedges circle the patio out back. Built in 1994, the home is surrounded by lakes in the guard-gated community of Cypress Point.

Woodson’s storied career stretches back to his college days, where he led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title and became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, he split time between the Raiders and Packers, winning a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay in 2011.

Matthew Reynolds of Chris Quarles Properties held the listing. Timothy Mosur of Clock Tower Realty represented the buyer.