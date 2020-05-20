Elizabeth Banks unloads Studio City Midcentury for $2.255 million

The pandemic real estate market was no problem for actress Elizabeth Banks and her husband, producer Max Handelman. The pair just sold their Studio City compound for $2.255 million roughly two months after listing it.

That’s $170,000 shy of their original asking price but still $630,000 more than they paid for the property back in 2007, records show.

Spanning a third of an acre near Wilacre Park, the estate makes the absolute most out of its space. Four structures fill out the grounds: a 1940s Midcentury home, a studio, a detached media lounge and a pool house. In all, they combine for a total of 3,230 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Gates and landscaping privatize the main house, which opens to bright living spaces with white walls and hardwood floors. A picture window and whitewashed brick fireplace anchor the living room, while the updated chef’s kitchen adds tile backsplashes and sleek gray cabinetry.

Walls of glass in the dining area and master suite open outside, where an entertainer’s backyard holds a dining patio, swimming pool and grassy lawn. Multiple lounges surround the landscaped space.

Banks, 46, starred in “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Seabiscuit” and “Man on a Ledge” before more prominent roles in the “Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises. More recently, she directed 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels” and starred in the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America.”

Banks’ other former home — a Hollywood Hills charmer that she bought for $659,000 in 2004 and sold three years later for $895,000 — came to market late last year for $1.15 million, The Times previously reported.

Richard Ehrlich and Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Hilton & Hyland’s Donovan Healey represented the buyer.