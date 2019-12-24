In December, an impressive collection of former celebrity homes hits the market

Generally speaking, the summer is when L.A.’s ultra-luxury real estate market reaches its apex. This year was no exception, as California had its priciest home sale ever when the Manor in Holmby Hills traded hands in July for a whopping $119.75 million.

Sales tend to slow down in the winter, but in the first week of December, a quintet of former celebrity homes hit the market. Ranging dramatically in size and style, their past tenants include actors, directors, a late game show host and a reality star.

Kelsey Grammer’s Malibu compound

The most expensive of the bunch, this equestrian estate perched in the hills of Malibu was purchased by “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer for $4.5 million in 1998 and later sold. It’s been waffling on and off the market for the last three years, but a December re-list brought its lowest price yet: $18.75 million.

Spanning five acres in guard-gated Serra Retreat, the property boasts a 1940s French Country-inspired mansion, a guesthouse, riding ring, carriage house, multiple outbuildings and a six-stall barn for a total of nearly 14,000 square feet.

Highlights inside the home include a two-story ballroom, wood-paneled library, movie theater, wine cellar and a double-island kitchen designed by Wolfgang Puck. Outside, fruit orchards, rose gardens and lily ponds surround a swimming pool, tennis court, bathhouse and 17th century stone gazebo.

Kelsey Grammer, 64, is best known for portraying Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcom “Cheers” and its spinoff, “Frasier.” He’s won five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award.

Ed McMahon’s Beverly Hills showplace

In a gated community, the traditional-style home has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,000 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Ed McMahon, the late game show host and comedian who served as Johnny Carson’s late-night talk show sidekick for 30 years, picked up this property for $2.6 million in 1990 but eventually lost it two decades later after defaulting on $4.8 million in mortgages.

Following roughly a year on the market, it recently relisted for $7.895 million.

In the gated Summit community in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the traditional-style home has since been remodeled. A whitewashed exterior gives way to chandelier-topped living spaces with tile and hardwood floors throughout the 7,000-square-foot floor plan.

A scenic balcony hangs off the backside of the home, overlooking a swimming pool and spa sandwiched by manicured gardens. Canyon views can be seen in the distance.

McMahon, who died in 2009 at 86, was a celebrated comedian, actor, game show host and talk show sidekick during his time in the entertainment industry. He appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for three decades, where he coined the now-famous phrase “Here’s Johnny.”

Kim Kardashian West’s Beverly Crest abode

Verdant landscaping surrounds the Tuscan-style villa complete with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,800 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Kim Kardashian West barely managed to eke out a profit on this romantic Tuscan-style villa in the Beverly Hills Post Office Area. After paying $3.4 million for the home in 2010, she unloaded it three years later for $3.6 million, records show. Now, it’s up for grabs at $5.695 million.

Claiming half an acre on a quiet cul-de-sac, this property draws the eye with verdant landscaping across the grounds. Formal gardens front the two-story home, and out back, tiered landscaping descends down the hillside.

The house itself covers 3,800 square feet with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and living spaces with wrought ironwork and dark hardwood floors. Out back, a hilltop gazebo looks down on a lounge, covered patio, grassy yard and waterfall-fed pool.

Kardashian West, 39, rose to fame alongside her family via the reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She married rapper Kanye West in 2014, and the pair have four children together.

Anthony Clark’s Laguna Beach retreat

Built in the ‘60s but remodeled in the 2000s, the coastal home takes in ocean views from a spacious deck off the living spaces. (Realtor.com)

“Yes, Dear” sitcom actor Anthony Clark took a loss on this coastal home in Laguna Beach, buying it for $2.2 million in 2004 and selling it five years later for $1.95 million.

The property just hit the market for the first time in four years for $2.399 million, records show.

Built in the ‘60s and updated around the turn of the century, the two-story home takes full advantage of its location with oversized windows and ocean-view decks. The design palette in the 2,300-square-foot floor plan consists of tile, concrete and wood.

Before his role in the 2000s sitcom “Yes, Dear,” Clark had credits in “Soul Man” and “Boston Common.” In 2015, he sold a scenic Hollywood Hills home for $2.3 million.

Elizabeth Banks’ Hollywood Hills charmer

Lattice windows and a brick chimney draw the eye outside the scenic hillside home. (Realtor.com)

It was a relatively short stay in Hollywood Hills for actor-director Elizabeth Banks, who paid $659,000 for this home in 2004 and sold it three years later for $895,000. The charming two-story spot just listed last week for $1.15 million.

Lattice windows and a brick chimney bring storybook charm to the soft yellow exterior. Beamed ceilings and hardwood floors sandwich the open floor plan, which enjoys city, mountain and canyon views.

The common spaces open to an expansive deck, which descends to a second viewing deck down below. In total, there are two bedrooms and three bathrooms in a cozy 1,400 square feet.

Banks, 45, starred in “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Seabiscuit” and “Man on a Ledge” before more prominent roles in the “Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises. More recently, she directed 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels.”