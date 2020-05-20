Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Sylvester Stallone tries to finally knock out desert home sale

Sylvester Stallone’s Mediterranean villa in La Quinta
The Mediterranean villa is found in La Quinta’s exclusive Madison Club community.
(Doyle Terry)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 20, 2020
2:51 PM
It’s been a rocky road for Sylvester Stallone in La Quinta, but the movie star is trying to knock out a home sale once more. His desert digs just hit the market for $3.35 million, $849,000 less than his asking price five years ago.

The Oscar-nominated actor appears destined to take a loss on the property; records show he picked it up a decade ago for $4.5 million.

The stylish villa sits in Madison Club, an exclusive golf course community with a star-studded list of past and present residents including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady, Phil Knight and Jerry West.

1/17
The driveway.  (Doyle Terry)
2/17
The front.  (Doyle Terry)
3/17
The entry.  (Doyle Terry)
4/17
The foyer.  (Doyle Terry)
5/17
The living room.  (Doyle Terry)
6/17
The kitchen.  (Doyle Terry)
7/17
The breakfast nook.  (Doyle Terry)
8/17
The dining room.  (Doyle Terry)
9/17
The courtyard.  (Doyle Terry)
10/17
The master bedroom.  (Doyle Terry)
11/17
The guest bedroom.  (Doyle Terry)
12/17
The covered patio.  (Doyle Terry)
13/17
The pool.  (Doyle Terry)
14/17
The spa.  (Doyle Terry)
15/17
The stream.  (Doyle Terry)
16/17
The two-story home.  (Doyle Terry)
17/17
The patio.  (Doyle Terry)

Built in 2008, the two-story abode clocks in at nearly 5,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Past a stucco exterior topped with clay tile, a double-door entry leads to living spaces with coved ceilings, arched entryways and floors of hardwood and tile.

Highlights include a wine room, a two-story living room under dramatic wood beams and a dining room that opens to a terrace in the back. It’s one of multiple terraces that overlook the landscaped grounds. Out back, palm trees line a fountain-fed pool and spa, and a patio with a fire pit descends to a grassy lawn and stream.

An actor, director and screenwriter, Stallone is best known for his role in the “Rocky” film franchise — which landed him two Academy Award nominations — as well as the “Rambo” and “The Expendables” franchises. More recently, the 73-year-old reprised his Rocky Balboa character for “Creed” and “Creed II.”

Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
