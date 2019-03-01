Advertisement

Kylie Jenner bags some land in La Quinta for $3.25 million

Mar 01, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Kylie Jenner during the arrivals at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The real estate apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

A trust linked to reality TV personality and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has paid $3.25 million for an undeveloped parcel in La Quinta’s Madison Club community, records show. The west-facing lot is a half-mile down the street from a modern 11,000-square-foot home that sold last year to a trust tied to Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner.

The parcel measures just under an acre and takes in mountain and golf course views. Plans for a 15,000-square-foot single-story home “by a known Beverly Hills developer” were also included in the deal, according to a listing for the property.

The undeveloped parcel in the Madison Club community measures just under an acre.
The undeveloped parcel in the Madison Club community measures just under an acre. (Realtor.com)

Although the listing doesn’t name the developer, property records offer some clues. The seller was a trust tied to Los Angeles-based developer Gala Asher, who three years ago sold a Holmby Hills showplace to billionaire Tom Gores for a then-record $100 million.

Coldwell Banker real estate agent Ginger Glass, who is Asher’s wife, had the listing.

The sale continues a recent eastward expansion for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, whose holdings mostly lie in Calabasas and guard-gated Hidden Hills. Kylie Jenner herself has owned multiple properties in the latter community. Last year, she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, bought a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $13.45 million.

Jenner, 21, is largely known for her family's reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Four years ago, she launched her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is reportedly valued at $800 million.

