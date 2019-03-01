Kylie Jenner bags some land in La Quinta for $3.25 million

The real estate apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family.
A trust linked to reality TV personality and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has paid $3.25 million for an undeveloped parcel in La Quinta’s Madison Club community, records show. The west-facing lot is a half-mile down the street from a modern 11,000-square-foot home that sold last year to a trust tied to Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner.
The parcel measures just under an acre and takes in mountain and golf course views. Plans for a 15,000-square-foot single-story home “by a known Beverly Hills developer” were also included in the deal, according to a listing for the property.
Although the listing doesn’t name the developer, property records offer some clues. The seller was a trust tied to Los Angeles-based developer Gala Asher, who three years ago sold a Holmby Hills showplace to billionaire Tom Gores for a then-record $100 million.
Coldwell Banker real estate agent Ginger Glass, who is Asher’s wife, had the listing.
The sale continues a recent eastward expansion for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, whose holdings mostly lie in Calabasas and guard-gated Hidden Hills. Kylie Jenner herself has owned multiple properties in the latter community. Last year, she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, bought a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $13.45 million.
Jenner, 21, is largely known for her family's reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Four years ago, she launched her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is reportedly valued at $800 million.