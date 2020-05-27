Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ask $13.995 million for Beverly Hills home

Married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are looking to shed their Beverly Hills home of the last six years, listing the East Coast-inspired traditional for $13.995 million.

That’s $3.78 million more than the power couple paid for the property in 2014 a few months after getting engaged, records show.

Built about two decades ago, the estate is a bit calmer than the homes they each owned before their engagement. Kutcher sold his glass-clad bachelor pad in Hollywood Hills for $9.925 million in 2014, and Kunis unloaded her Mediterranean-style compound in the same area a few months later for $3.825 million.

This one spans half an acre in the gated community of Hidden Valley right next to Franklin Canyon Park, centering on a three-story home with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,351 square feet. A landscaped yard and flagstone walkway approach the house, which draws the eye with stone accents and black plantation shutters.

French doors, oak floors and crown molding touch up the common spaces. The formal living room expands to a mahogany office, and the chef’s kitchen leads to a breakfast nook and family room with a fireplace. Other highlights include a gym, sauna, wet bar and wine cellar.

A covered patio extends off the back of the home, descending to a grassy yard with a swimming pool, spa and grill.

Kutcher starred in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” before appearing in the films “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” More recently, the 42-year-old portrayed Steve Jobs in “Jobs” and has also expanded his investments as a venture capitalist over the last half-decade.

A native of Ukraine, Kunis also starred in “That ’70s Show” before breakout roles in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Her more recent credits include “Friends with Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.