Hot Property

Price-reduced homes for $300,000 in three Riverside County communities

2260 Vermont Ave., Riverside.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
5 AM
Looking for a deal? The prices have been trimmed for these homes in the $300,000 range in Riverside, Hemet and Idyllwild.

RIVERSIDE: It could use a remodel, but this single-story home with yards in front and back recently got a price cut of nearly 10%.

Address: 2260 Vermont Ave., Riverside, 92507

Listed for: $299,999 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,185 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone-accented exterior; wood-paneled walls; galley-style kitchen; carport

About the area: In the 92507 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $460,000, up 15.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2270 Garland Way, Hemet.
(Realtor.com)

HEMET: Highlights of this price-reduced home include an upgraded kitchen, a bonus room with a loft and a backyard with a deck, swimming pool and spa.

Address: 2270 Garland Way, Hemet, 92545

Listed for: $332,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,551 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; fresh paint; second-story deck; custom grill

About the area: In the 92545 ZIP Code, based on 63 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $285,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25300 Nestwa Trail, Idyllwild.
(Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Cabin vibes are abundant in this cozy cottage on a third of an acre, listed for $20,000 shy of its original asking price.

Address: 25300 Nestwa Trail, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $289,900 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,000 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-and-stone exterior; dramatic beamed ceilings; wood stove; second-story deck

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $333,000, up 12.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4242 Via San Jose, Riverside.
(Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: A spacious yard with a patio and shed backs up this charming home that recently received an $11,000 trim.

Address: 4242 Via San Jose, Riverside, 92504

Listed for: $328,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 896 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Front porch; tile floors; fenced backyard; one-car garage

About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $425,000, up 14.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

40599 Revere Ave., Hemet.
(Realtor.com)

HEMET: The floors, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and garage door are all new in this single-story ranch with curb appeal.

Address: 40599 Revere Ave., Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $259,700 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,002 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-toned exterior; laminate wood floors; fenced backyard; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $283,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25611 Glen Road, Idyllwild.
(Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Tucked among the trees of Fern Valley, this two-bedroom cottage boasts a wraparound deck with scenic views.

Address: 25611 Glen Road, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $304,900 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,050 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)

Features: Freestanding fireplace; whitewashed beams; brick accents; storage under house

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $333,000, up 12.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
