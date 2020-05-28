Price-reduced homes for $300,000 in three Riverside County communities

Looking for a deal? The prices have been trimmed for these homes in the $300,000 range in Riverside, Hemet and Idyllwild.

RIVERSIDE: It could use a remodel, but this single-story home with yards in front and back recently got a price cut of nearly 10%.

Address: 2260 Vermont Ave., Riverside, 92507

Listed for: $299,999 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,185 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone-accented exterior; wood-paneled walls; galley-style kitchen; carport

About the area: In the 92507 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $460,000, up 15.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2270 Garland Way, Hemet. (Realtor.com)

HEMET: Highlights of this price-reduced home include an upgraded kitchen, a bonus room with a loft and a backyard with a deck, swimming pool and spa.

Address: 2270 Garland Way, Hemet, 92545

Listed for: $332,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,551 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; fresh paint; second-story deck; custom grill

About the area: In the 92545 ZIP Code, based on 63 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $285,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25300 Nestwa Trail, Idyllwild. (Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Cabin vibes are abundant in this cozy cottage on a third of an acre, listed for $20,000 shy of its original asking price.

Address: 25300 Nestwa Trail, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $289,900 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,000 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-and-stone exterior; dramatic beamed ceilings; wood stove; second-story deck

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $333,000, up 12.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4242 Via San Jose, Riverside. (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: A spacious yard with a patio and shed backs up this charming home that recently received an $11,000 trim.

Address: 4242 Via San Jose, Riverside, 92504

Listed for: $328,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 896 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Front porch; tile floors; fenced backyard; one-car garage

About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $425,000, up 14.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

40599 Revere Ave., Hemet. (Realtor.com)

HEMET: The floors, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and garage door are all new in this single-story ranch with curb appeal.

Address: 40599 Revere Ave., Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $259,700 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,002 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-toned exterior; laminate wood floors; fenced backyard; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $283,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25611 Glen Road, Idyllwild. (Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Tucked among the trees of Fern Valley, this two-bedroom cottage boasts a wraparound deck with scenic views.

Address: 25611 Glen Road, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $304,900 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,050 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)

Features: Freestanding fireplace; whitewashed beams; brick accents; storage under house

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $333,000, up 12.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.