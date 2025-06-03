Advertisement
California

Tom Girardi – disgraced legal titan, former ‘Real Housewives’ husband – sentenced to 7 years in prison

Aug. 2024 photo of former lawyer Tom Girardi exiting the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles with Natalie Degrati.
Aug. 2024 photo of former lawyer Tom Girardi exiting the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles with Natalie Degrati, an investigator with the federal public defender’s office, after he was convicted of running a massive 10-year Ponzi scheme.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Harriet RyanStaff Writer 

A judge sentenced disgraced legal titan Tom Girardi, once among the nation’s most formidable trial attorneys, to seven years in prison Tuesday for stealing millions of dollars from clients.

U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton said in handing down the sentence that Girardi has used the settlements of catastrophically injured clients to underwrite a lifestyle of “private jets and country clubs” for himself and his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

“Mr. Girardi further victimized these people and did so at the lowest point in their lives,” Staton said.

Advertisement

Girardi, who turned 86 Tuesday, was convicted of four counts of wire fraud last year. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five years ago, though the level of his impairment is disputed.

He stared blankly at the judge as she spoke. Given a chance to address the court, Girardi spoke in a soft, muffled voice, blaming poor accounting and insisting he had not profited personally.

“I think it’s clear there was some negligence involved, but everybody got everything they were supposed to get. That’s the important thing,” he said.

Advertisement

Asst. U.S. Atty. Scott Paetty said the statement was just the most recent in a string of falsehoods from Girardi.

“We are here today because of Tom Girardi’s lies,” he said, calling Girardi’s handling of client money at the now defunct Girardi Keese law firm a “textbook Ponzi scheme.”

Staton rejected a proposal from his attorneys that he be allowed to serve any sentence in the locked Alzheimer’s care unit at the Seal Beach nursing home where he has lived for several years.

Advertisement

“If he’s in prison, he will not understand why,” defense attorney Samuel Cross told the judge, describing Girardi’s memory as “frozen in amber 30 years ago” when he was at the height of the career.

Staton said she was not moved by what she called his “cognitive decline,” saying his advanced age and various maladies actually made his imprisonment less harsh that it might have been when he was at the height of his power.

“This is not a greater punishment because he is old. It is lesser because he gives up less,” the judge said.

Girardi is to surrender to prison authorities by July 17.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Harriet Ryan

Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Tom Girardi, and institutions, including USC, the State Bar of California, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She and Hamilton won the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability in 2023. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Trials of Frank Carson

    While you wait for season two of Crimes of the Times, please enjoy a featured season of the LA Times Studios podcast The Trials of Frank Carson. It’s about a criminal defense attorney who is accused of masterminding a murder conspiracy — and who insists he’s being framed.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement