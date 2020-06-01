Reggie Bush sells Pacific Palisades home for $7.38 million

Former NFL tailback turned college football analyst Reggie Bush has sold his Pacific Palisades home of about six years for $7.381 million.

Completely renovated during Bush’s stay, the striking contemporary home of about 7,500 square feet features glass, stone and polished wood details throughout, a skylight-topped kitchen and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Blackout curtains and a drop-down projection screen in the living room transform the space into a home theater at the push of a button.

The multi-room master suite, which has a private wrap-around terrace, is among the five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Outside, the roughly three-quarter-acre property holds an infinity-edge swimming pool, a fire pit and a built-in barbecue. Covered patio space and a deck/lounge area extend the outdoor footprint further.

Bush, 35, originally put the home up for sale last year at $9.995 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported. It was more recently listed for $8 million, records show.

The retired running back starred at Helix High School in La Mesa before earning All-American honors twice, a Doak Walker Award and a Heisman Trophy (later forfeited) as a member of the University of Southern California football program.

Drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, Bush played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills across 11 professional seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro selection with New Orleans in 2008.

Last year, Bush was hired by Fox Sports as a college football studio analyst, joining former USC teammate Matt Leinart, among others.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One was the listing agent. Patricia Spencer of Compass represented the buyer.