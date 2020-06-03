Paul George puts Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $9.495 million

The NBA is officially on track for a return, and it looks like Paul George is planning a move of his own. The Clippers star, who can become a free agent in 2021, just put his Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $9.495 million, records show.

A native of L.A. County, George is in for a nice profit if he gets his price; the six-time All-Star paid $7.4 million for the property four years ago.

The custom estate spans over an acre, centering on a Mediterranean-style mansion of nearly 16,000 square feet. For some quarantine training, there’s also a basketball court out back.

Inside, a massive 4,000-square-foot great room anchors the impressive floor plan. Set under dramatic beams and motorized skylights, it opens outside through sliding walls of glass. Lined with limestone, the other common spaces include a formal dining room, custom office, movie theater, wine cellar, billiards room and remodeled kitchen with a U-shaped island.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite offers plenty of space, expanding to dual closets, a lounge with a two-sided fireplace, a bathroom with a built-in sofa and a private patio.

Out back, an all-stone patio boasts a covered lounge with a TV, a fire pit and a swimming pool and spa. A viewing deck overlooks the scenic landscape, as well as the basketball court, playground and lawn below. Fruit and shade trees complete the scene.

George, 30, has racked up a variety of honors during his decade in the league. After winning the Most Improved Player award in 2013, he won a gold medal at the Olympic Games three years later and was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2019.

Following seven seasons with the Pacers and two with the Thunder, he was traded to the Clippers last year in a blockbuster deal that sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first-round picks to the Thunder.

He’s probably hoping for a bit more success in the real estate market this time around. Last summer, he sold his waterfront mansion in Indiana for $1.5 million, or $550,000 less than what he paid for the place in 2013.

Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.