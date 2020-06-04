Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Homes near the ocean for $1 million in San Diego County

810 Vanitie Court, San Diego
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 4, 2020
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys near the ocean in San Diego, Oceanside and Imperial Beach in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: A block from Mission Beach, this turnkey bungalow has been recently remodeled and offers potential as an income property.

Address: 810 Vanitie Court, San Diego, CA 92109

Listed for: $1.135 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 870 square feet (1,250-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Open floor plan; laminate floors; crown molding; private yard

About the area: In the 92109 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.4 million, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

310 S. Clementine St., Oceanside
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Clay tile, arched entryways and coved ceilings bring Spanish charm to this coastal home with an extra unit in back.

Advertisement

Address: 310 S. Clementine St., Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $949,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,501 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious front deck; living room with dramatic fireplace; farmhouse doors; garage converted into office

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $650,000, down 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

118 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach
(Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: The living room, master suite and deck all take in views of the ocean and pier in this two-story home right next to the beach.

Address: 118 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $950,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,569 square feet (2,421-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Skylights; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; trellis-topped deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $704,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1959 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Built in the 1950s, this low-slung Midcentury near Fiesta Bay boasts hardwood floors and whitewashed beams across a single story.

Advertisement

Address: 1959 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego, CA 92109

Listed for: $925,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,036 square feet (2,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; picture windows; kitchen with granite countertops; semi-covered patio

About the area: In the 92109 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.4 million, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

808 Leonard Ave., Oceanside
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: A swimming pool, small yard and fire pit sit outside this remodeled home with modern touches throughout.

Address: 808 Leonard Ave., Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $999,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,340 square feet (5,400-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Tile kitchen; billiards room; two-car garage; ocean views

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $650,000, down 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

753 12th St., Imperial Beach
(Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: Currently leased and zoned for multiunit development, this 1950s property sits about half a mile from San Diego Bay.

Advertisement

Address: 753 12th St., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $949,000 for seven bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,528 square feet (6,971-square-foot lot)

Features: Development opportunity; yellow exterior; covered entry; picture windows

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $704,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement