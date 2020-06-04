Homes near the ocean for $1 million in San Diego County

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys near the ocean in San Diego, Oceanside and Imperial Beach in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: A block from Mission Beach, this turnkey bungalow has been recently remodeled and offers potential as an income property.

Address: 810 Vanitie Court, San Diego, CA 92109

Listed for: $1.135 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 870 square feet (1,250-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Open floor plan; laminate floors; crown molding; private yard

About the area: In the 92109 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.4 million, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

310 S. Clementine St., Oceanside (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Clay tile, arched entryways and coved ceilings bring Spanish charm to this coastal home with an extra unit in back.

Advertisement

Address: 310 S. Clementine St., Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $949,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,501 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious front deck; living room with dramatic fireplace; farmhouse doors; garage converted into office

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $650,000, down 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

118 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach (Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: The living room, master suite and deck all take in views of the ocean and pier in this two-story home right next to the beach.

Address: 118 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $950,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,569 square feet (2,421-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Skylights; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; trellis-topped deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $704,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1959 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Built in the 1950s, this low-slung Midcentury near Fiesta Bay boasts hardwood floors and whitewashed beams across a single story.

Advertisement

Address: 1959 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego, CA 92109

Listed for: $925,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,036 square feet (2,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; picture windows; kitchen with granite countertops; semi-covered patio

About the area: In the 92109 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.4 million, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

808 Leonard Ave., Oceanside (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: A swimming pool, small yard and fire pit sit outside this remodeled home with modern touches throughout.

Address: 808 Leonard Ave., Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $999,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,340 square feet (5,400-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Tile kitchen; billiards room; two-car garage; ocean views

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $650,000, down 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

753 12th St., Imperial Beach (Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: Currently leased and zoned for multiunit development, this 1950s property sits about half a mile from San Diego Bay.

Advertisement

Address: 753 12th St., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $949,000 for seven bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,528 square feet (6,971-square-foot lot)

Features: Development opportunity; yellow exterior; covered entry; picture windows

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $704,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.