Hike from Santa Monica to San Diego without a tent. Here’s how to go inn-to-inn.

As I stroll along the shore, I’m hit by a mix of salty sea air mingles and the scent of coconut sunblock a beachgoer is applying. Kids squeal and laugh as they dive nose-first into the ocean from their boogie boards. I stick out, clad in my sun shirt and hiking shorts among all the people in bathing suits. My trail runners dangle from my backpack, tied in a double-knot; I’m barefoot on my quest to hike 20 miles of the surprisingly rugged Southern California coastline from Laguna Beach to San Clemente. This evening, I’ll stay at the Dana Point Marina Inn with my two hiking companions, outdoor author Tom Courtney and his wife, Heidi, indulging in a full night’s rest at an oceanside lodge before the next day’s trek.

While roughing it in minimal tents on misshapen ground is the norm for American backpackers, inn-to-inn hiking lets a trekker luxuriate with a hot meal and a plush bed at the end of a long foot-sore day. While an inn isn’t as thrifty as a $25-a-night campsite, it sure is more comfortable. Across Europe, inn-to-inn hiking is popular: the Cotswolds in England, the Dolomites in Italy, the Tour du Mont Blanc across France, Switzerland and Italy are all trod by thousands every year. And it’s nothing new — think the Christian pilgrimages to Santiago de Compostela, Jerusalem and Rome of the Middle Ages, for starters.

But the tradition is not as popular in the U.S., where inns are farther apart, towns may offer less sightseeing than in the bucolic hamlets of the Cotswolds, and campsites are more prevalent because there is more wild land. A few guide companies, such as Foot Paths of the World and Wildland Trekking , offer inn-based hiking tours in Colorado, Alaska or Maine, but much of American inn-to-inn hiking is self-guided, with the help of such books as “Walkabout Malibu to Mexico: Hiking Inn to Inn on the Southern California Coast” by Tom Courtney. The author created a site called Walkabout California , which hosts tips and a forum where hikers can swap info such as parking options and the depth of water crossings.

California is ideal for the beginner walkabout; in fact, you can walk the length of the state (Courtney covers parts of this in “ Walkabout Northern California ”). The state’s shores offer temperate-weather hiking with views of dramatic cliffs, crashing waves, pelagic birds such as the blue-footed booby and several species of sandpiper, and native wildflowers.

“Walking on the Southern California coast, you walk through busy beaches, but then you have long stretches of shoreline all to yourself, and the dominant force is the mighty Pacific, which is untameable,” Tom Courtney says. “There’s so much wildlife — shorebirds, migrating whales, seals, sea lions, dolphins. Before I did the hike, I didn’t think of the Southern California coast as being that abundant with wildlife.”

For my two-day trip with the Courtneys, I tucked everything I needed, including electrolyte powder packets, protein bars, trail mix, an empty water bottle (to mix electrolytes into), a couple of PB&J sandwiches, a swimsuit, a phone charger, a mini first aid kit, a bar of laundry soap, a light puffer jacket rolled into its pocket and a change of clothing (bring some carabiners to hang your shoes or wet clothes on the outside of your hiking backpack) into a 24-liter backpack with a three-liter water reservoir, which I finished in one day’s hike and needed to refill only after I reached the hotel in the evening. (For a longer inn-to-inn hike, you might want a 30-liter or larger backpack, but if you’re hiking on sunny days or know the inns have laundry facilities, you can still get by with just one change of clothing.) I carefully considered my clothing for performance on this trip (sweat-wicking, quick-drying, lightweight and sun-protective). At the hotel, I dumped sand out of my trail runners, washed my light running shirt, waterproof sun shirt, hiking shorts and breathable socks in the sink and hung them out to dry on my hotel balcony.

Several of these routes are for experienced hikers; prepare ahead of time by hiking six to 10 miles a week (break that up into several three-mile hikes if it’s easier) rucking with the near same weight pack you’d carry on your hike. Although most of the terrain is flat or low elevation, you’ll be hiking long distances at times, up to 12 to 15 miles. If you can’t finish your day’s hike, book another inn or call a rideshare to bring you to the next hotel. If you tend to take your time (or have kids), figure out a shorter hike and book a closer inn. It should be mentioned you can do this all in one go or mix-and-match any of these sections as you see fit.

But the biggest challenge may be the nonhiking parts: restrooms and parking. Regarding the latter, if you’re flying, or taking a bus or train in for the hike, book a rideshare or a taxi to your starting point. If you’re driving, however, do some research to see whether there’s an inn or parking garage where you can park for the duration of your trip. On the hike, keep an eye out for public beach or restaurant restrooms that you can use.

And always put safety first. Let people know where you’re going and what your route is, and have emergency plans and numbers on hand in case you need help. Plan an early start in summer to beat the heat, and research tide tables to estimate when you can safely hike on a beach. It can’t be understated that the tide in California can be extremely dangerous — as the water rises, the risk for falling, or worse, drowning, does too. Not to mention, you could step on a stingray or a sea urchin. Some of these hikes offer no public boardwalks above the sand, so if you find yourself on a beach where the tide is coming up too high, turn around, find a restaurant and research when the next low tide is, or hike up and walk on streets until you can return to the beach safely. For more safety information, I recommend purchasing Courtney’s book “Walkabout Malibu to Mexico: Hiking Inn to Inn on the Southern California Coast” rather than relying solely on this guide.

For the truly hearty and adventurous (and those who can afford to stay at inns, which aren’t as low cost as they once were, especially in Southern California), you can do this 200-mile trip from northern L.A. County to Imperial Beach in about 21 days. I haven’t listed all the segments of the Southern California Walkabout hike: the original trek goes all the way to the Mexican border, but some sections are temporarily closed. For instance, you’ll have to find a ride for the 23-mile section from San Clemente to Oceanside, as the only way through is via Camp Pendleton, which is closed to the public. Likewise, you’ll need to hop in a car to traverse parts of the Portuguese Bend on the Palos Verdes Peninsula as a landslide has caused trail closures. Check Courtney’s book for the full trip.