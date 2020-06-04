MLB super-agent Scott Boras looks to cut a deal for his Venice contemporary

After hammering out contracts for around 175 of his MLB clients, sports agent Scott Boras is eyeing a deal of his own. His Venice contemporary of three years is on the market for $3.54 million, or $360,000 more than he paid in 2017.

The listing arrives just weeks after he shelled out $3.925 million for a coastal home in Newport Beach, which is where his sports agency is located.

Boras bought the place newly built, and it looks about the same as it did back then, offering slick living spaces with warm woods and white walls across 3,123 square feet. The dazzling wood also covers the façade, as the two-story abode occupies a slender lot about two miles from the ocean.

1 / 12 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The media room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The yard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

On the main level, the long, narrow open floor plan combines a living room, dining area, media room and designer kitchen with oak cabinetry and silver marble counters. Walls of glass open out back, where a thin stretch of lawn adjoins a saltwater pool and spa.

A floating staircases accesses the second story, complete with a spacious landing and master suite. It’s one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Boras has negotiated more than $2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes, who also named him the world’s second most powerful sports agent in 2019. Over the years, he’s represented such All-Stars as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer.

His wife, Jeanette Biewers-Boras, holds the listing.