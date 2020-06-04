Sylvester Stallone sells desert retreat for $3.15 million

A well-timed relist did the trick for Sylvester Stallone, who just sold his La Quinta retreat for $3.15 million. He found no takers after floating it for sale at $4.2 million in 2014 but landed a buyer after just a week on the market this time around.

The desert villa feels a bit different than the last home the movie star sold, a waterfront retreat in Lake Sherwood that he unloaded for $4.2 million in 2011. This one sits in La Quinta’s Madison Club, a high-end golf course community with celebrity residents such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Jerry West.

Spanning nearly 5,000 square feet, the stucco home is loaded with Spanish style, boasting beamed ceilings, arched doorways and floors of hardwood and tile across two stories. Highlights include an expansive chandelier-topped great room, a lofted office and a formal dining room lined with French doors.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a private balcony. It overlooks the palm-topped patio complete with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit. A stream, lawn and landscaped courtyard complete the grounds.

Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman held the listing.

An actor, director and screenwriter, Stallone is best-known for his role in the “Rocky” film franchise — which landed him two Academy Award nominations — as well as the “Rambo” and “The Expendables” franchises. More recently, the 73-year-old reprised his Rocky Balboa character for “Creed” and “Creed II.”

It chalks up as a loss for Stallone; records show he paid $4.5 million for the property a decade ago.