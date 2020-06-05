Outpost Estates haunt of early Paramount star Wynne Gibson lists for sale

In Outpost Estates, the onetime home of early film actress Wynne Gibson has come up for sale for $4.195 million.

Gibson, who died in 1987 at 88, gained fame as a stage actress on Broadway before signing with Paramount Pictures in the 1920s. She was the original owner of the Spanish Revival-style home, according to the listing.

Designed and built in 1928 by Marshall P. Wilkinson, a Hollywood architect who also designed homes for Alan Ladd and Fred Astaire, the renovated two-story house balances period details with a host of modern upgrades. Beamed ceilings top the great room, which retains its original fireplace. In the entry, a staircase with decorative wrought iron balusters draws the eyes upward.

1 / 24 The front exterior. (Jilbert Daniel) 2 / 24 The front landing. (Jilbert Daniel) 3 / 24 The entry. (Jilbert Daniel) 4 / 24 The great room. (Jilbert Daniel) 5 / 24 French doors open to balconies and patios. (Jilbert Daniel) 6 / 24 A garden courtyard and wishing well sit off the great room. (Jilbert Daniel) 7 / 24 The kitchen has been updated. (Jilbert Daniel) 8 / 24 The breakfast room. (Jilbert Daniel) 9 / 24 The upper patio. (Jilbert Daniel) 10 / 24 The kitchen. (Jilbert Daniel) 11 / 24 A small bar room sits off the entry. (Jilbert Daniel) 12 / 24 The upstairs landing. (Jilbert Daniel) 13 / 24 The master bedroom. (Jilbert Daniel) 14 / 24 The master bath. (Jilbert Daniel) 15 / 24 A bedroom. (Jilbert Daniel) 16 / 24 A bathroom. (Jilbert Daniel) 17 / 24 The living room. (Jilbert Daniel) 18 / 24 The wine bunker. (Jilbert Daniel) 19 / 24 Lush landscaping surrounds the home. (Jilbert Daniel) 20 / 24 The dining patio. (Jilbert Daniel) 21 / 24 The home sits on a quarter-acre lot. (Jilbert Daniel) 22 / 24 The guesthouse. (Jilbert Daniel) 23 / 24 The guesthouse living room. (Jilbert Daniel) 24 / 24 An upper viewing deck takes in city-light and canyon views. (Jilbert Daniel)

A breakfast room accented by bright Spanish tile sits between the dining room and upgraded kitchen. Space beneath the house has been converted to wine storage.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on a quarter-acre lot with winding pathways, gardens, a guesthouse and waterfall features. Views take in surrounding hilltops and city lights.

The area that makes up Outpost Estates, adjacent to the Hollywood Bowl, was originally owned by Gen. Harrison Gray Otis, the first publisher of the Los Angeles Times. Gray acquired the undeveloped hillside in the late 1800s and used its lone structure — an adobe home — as his “outpost.” He later sold it to Charles E. Toberman, who in the 1920s developed the property as an exclusive, large-lot residential park.

In addition to Gibson, Outpost Estates has been home to such Old Hollywood stars as Bela Lugosi, Charles “Buddy” Rogers and Gore Vidal. More recently, actor Michael C. Hall, actor Ben Stiller and designer Jeremy Scott are among those who have called the area home.

Levi Freeman of Nourmand & Associates and Chris Cortazzo of Compass hold the listing.