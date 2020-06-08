In France, Sean Connery’s former James Bond-worthy villa for sale at $33.9 million

Sean Connery’s former home — a dramatic coastal villa in the French Riviera fit for James Bond himself — just listed for 30 million euros, the equivalent of about $33.9 million.

In the resort city of Nice, the striking estate centers on a roughly 10,000-square-foot mansion built in the Belle Époque style, a period of French history known for artistic and architectural achievements in the late 1800s and early 1900s before World War I.

Clocking in at over an acre, the grounds also hold two guest villas, an indoor pool, an outdoor pool and a series of terraced gardens that descend toward the Mediterranean Sea.

Gates set into stone towers approach the main house, which spans six stories and holds eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a number of terraces to take in the scenic setting. A reception area lined with mosaic tile leads to a grand entry hall, and other highlights include a formal dining room and living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

For amenities, there’s a wine cellar, a gym, an office and a hammam. An elevator and stone staircase navigate the six-story floor plan, and up top, a spiral staircase ascends to a scenic rooftop deck ideal for entertaining. Stone walkways meander through lawns and gardens down below.

Fredrik Lilloe of Knight Frank holds the listing.

A native of Scotland, Connery was the first actor to portray James Bond, starring in the first five Bond films in the ‘60s including “Dr. No,” “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice.” Over the years, the 89-year-old also appeared in “Marnie,” “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Untouchables,” for which he won an Oscar.