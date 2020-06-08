Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Jordan Clarkson and Thomas Bryant cut a home deal in Woodland Hills

Thomas Bryant
Jordan Clarkson got an assist from former teammate Thomas Bryant, above, who bought his home in Woodland Hills for $3.25 million.
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 8, 2020
10:41 AM
Share

Here’s one trade you won’t find on the waiver wire. Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant was the buyer of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson’s San Fernando Valley home, records show.

The 5,800-square-foot spread in the Woodland Hills neighborhood sold last month for $3.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Bryant and Clarkson are former teammates and were both on the Lakers roster during the 2017-18 season. Clarkson was traded that season to the Cavaliers in a package that also included forward Larry Nance. Bryant was claimed off waivers the following year by the Washington Wizards.

1/15
The front.  (Realtor.com)
2/15
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/15
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/15
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/15
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
6/15
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
7/15
The bonus room.  (Realtor.com)
8/15
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
9/15
The movie theater.  (Realtor.com)
10/15
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
11/15
The lawn.  (Realtor.com)
12/15
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
13/15
The cabana.  (Realtor.com)
14/15
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
15/15
Aerial view of the home.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The house in question, tucked behind fences and gates, was built in 2018. Set on about half an acre, the East Coast-inspired home is accompanied by a saltwater swimming pool, a cabana and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside, features include high ceilings, custom millwork, a double-island kitchen and a home theater. A wine cellar sits off the dining room. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.

Clarkson, 28, was acquired by Utah last year in a trade that sent Dante Exum to Cleveland. The guard was averaging 15.1 points in 63 games before the NBA hit pause on the season due to coronavirus concerns.

Bryant, 22, was in the midst of a breakout season before the season shutdown. In 38 games for the Wizards this year, the center was averaging 12.1 points and 68 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field.

Advertisement

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Leon Chernyavsky of Empire Estates Group represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement