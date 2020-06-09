David Geffen completes $68-million deal for Wasserman estate in Beverly Hills

Well, that was fast. David Geffen has officially purchased the Beverly Hills home of Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee president Casey Wasserman. The sale price was $68 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The trophy property had been off the market before Geffen’s interest came to light, The Times exclusively reported last week.

The modern mansion, designed by architect Richard Meier, crowns a 3.25-acre knoll on North Foothill Road that was once owned by Hollywood heavyweight Lew Wasserman, Casey’s grandfather.

1 / 15 The great room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The theater. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The grounds. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The yard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The pool house. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The motor court. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 The gym. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Made of stone, glass and white oak, the striking residence features automated steel doors, open-concept living spaces, a movie theater and an art studio. An oversized island anchors the kitchen.

Six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms are within more than 18,500 square feet of space. Two staircases and an elevator navigate the home’s three floors.

Geffen’s purchase comes roughly four months after the entertainment mogul sold the famed Jack Warner estate to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for a California-record $165 million. The two sales are the most expensive single-family home transactions in Los Angeles County this year.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Geffen in the deal.