Casey Wasserman meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss 2028 Olympics

President Trump and LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman listen to USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland speak during a 2020 news conference in Beverly Hills. Trump and Wasserman met on Wednesday to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In a meeting late Wednesday, the lead organizer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics spoke face-to-face with Donald Trump and received what he called an “unwavering commitment” to continuing with plans for the Games.

“We look forward to partnering with [Trump] and his administration to deliver a safe and successful Games our nation can be proud of,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA28 organizing committee.

The meeting at Mar-a-Lago, first reported by Axios, took place as Southern California continues to battle wildfires that have plagued the region, destroying entire neighborhoods, for more than a week.

Some have called for the international sporting event to be moved to another city, saying it will distract from efforts to rebuild after the fires.

“These are America’s Olympics,” Trump told Wasserman, according to Axios. “These are more important than ever to L.A. and I’m going to be supportive in every way possible to make them the greatest Games.”

Known as a sports fan, Trump initially met with LA28 officials during his first term, shortly after L.A. was named as a host city. He is expected to visit Southern California in the days after his inauguration.

“As a lifelong Angeleno, I shared our sentiments for President-elect Trump’s continued support in Los Angeles amid the devastation of our region,” Wasserman said.