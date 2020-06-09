Sofia Vergara bags Beverly Park mansion formerly owned by Barry Bonds

Married actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have made a big splash in gated Beverly Park, buying the former home of baseball great Barry Bonds for $26 million, The Times has confirmed.

The 1.85-acre estate has been extensively renovated and centers on a 17,100-square-foot Italianate villa-style home. A two-story guesthouse, a sports court, a swimming pool and a spa fill out the property, which is reached by a tree-lined driveway.

The seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom main house pairs Old World trappings with a range of contemporary details. The dramatic design palette includes imported limestone finishes, travertine floors and crystal chandeliers. Decorative tilework creates visual interest in the chef’s kitchen, which is outfitted with onyx countertops.

Other highlights include a walnut-paneled office, a movie theater with a snack bar and an elevator.

Bonds bought the mansion in 2002 for $8.7 and sold it more than a decade later for $22 million. Since then, the property was sold in 2016 for $26.5 million and last year for $23 million. It had been on the market since October for $30 million, records show.

Vergara and Manganiello had been shopping for a home in the exclusive enclave, which counts Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington among its residents, for months, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal. The couple also owns a home in Beverly Hills.

Vergara, 47, is known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the Emmy-winning sitcom “Modern Family,” which concluded in April after 11 seasons. Among her film credits are “The Emoji Movie,” “Chef” and “Hot Pursuit.”

She is among the highest paid actresses in the world, earning an estimated $42.5 million last year, according to Forbes.

Manganiello, 43, gained fame on the show “True Blood.” His film credits include “Magic Mike” (2012), “Justice League” (2017) and “Rampage” (2018).

Victoria Risko and Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Peele also represented the buyers.