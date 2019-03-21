Going, going, gone. Barry Bonds’ former L.A.-area mansion sells for $23 million

In gated Beverly Park, a European-inspired mansion once owned by home run king Barry Bonds has sold for $23 million.
The sale price is far from a grand slam, however. Records show the property, which had been listed for as much as $33 million, last traded hands three years ago for $26.5 million.
Set on 1.85 acres of lushly landscaped grounds, the estate includes a 17,100-square-foot villa, a two-story guesthouse, a sports court, a pool, a spa and a cabana surrounded by rolling lawns. A tree-lined driveway and fountain-centered motor court approach the dramatic entry.
Old World vibes are evident throughout the home, which features a design palette of imported limestone, travertine floors, columns, crystal chandeliers, oversized drapes and hand-painted murals. Highlights include a sky-lit entry hall and a walnut-paneled office. A chef’s kitchen is outfitted with Onyx countertops and an ornate La Cornue stove.
Custom ceilings top a second-story master suite that expands to dual bathrooms, dual closets and a balcony. It’s one of seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.
Built in 1999, the palatial estate saves plenty of space for amenities. There’s a gym, wine cellar, sauna, steam room, elevator, game room, lavish wet bar and tiered-seating movie theater with hand-painted ceilings and walls.
Bonds, 54, was a 14-time All-Star during his 22 years in the league, spending time with the Pirates and Giants. He holds the MLB records for most home runs in a season, 73, and most career home runs, 762.
In 2014, he sold the estate for $22 million. In addition, he pulled in $6 million for his Mediterranean-style home in Hillsborough last summer.
Tomer Fridman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.