Comedian Michael McDonald lists his romantic villa in Hollywood Hills

Michael McDonald — not the musician, but the “MADtv” veteran who’s starred in countless comedies over the last three decades — is looking to part with his Hollywood Hills home of 16 years. The Tuscan-style villa just hit the market for $2.979 million.

That’s exactly $1 million more than McDonald paid in 2004, records show.

Ultra-secluded and shrouded in landscaping, the property features a three-story home and a handful of romantic outdoor spaces. Double wood doors access a covered courtyard in front. Out back, there’s a column-lined, ivy-covered space with a swimming pool, spa and dining patio.

1 / 13 The front. (Marco Carocari Photography) 2 / 13 The foyer. (Marco Carocari Photography) 3 / 13 The dining area. (Marco Carocari Photography) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Marco Carocari Photography) 5 / 13 The living room. (Marco Carocari Photography) 6 / 13 The game room. (Marco Carocari Photography) 7 / 13 The master suite. (Marco Carocari Photography) 8 / 13 The master suite lounge. (Marco Carocari Photography) 9 / 13 The patio. (Marco Carocari Photography) 10 / 13 The backyard. (Marco Carocari Photography) 11 / 13 The pool. (Marco Carocari Photography) 12 / 13 The dining patio. (Marco Carocari Photography) 13 / 13 The spa. (Marco Carocari Photography)

Throughout the floor plan, arched French doors open to a series of patios and Juliet balconies and bring sweeping canyon views into the common spaces, which include a living room with a stone fireplace and a chandelier-topped dining area.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both open directly outside. A game room and office finish off the 2,756-square-foot interior.

Frank Andriolo of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

A native of Fullerton, McDonald starred in the sketch comedy series “MADtv” from 1998 to 2008, becoming the show’s longest-tenured cast member. The 55-year-old has also appeared in “Scrubs” and more recently directed 12 episodes of the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”