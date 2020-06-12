‘Conjuring’ cowriter seeks new spirit for Malibu townhouse

Screenwriter Chad Hayes, one half of the brotherly writing duo behind “The Conjuring” films, has put his townhouse in Malibu on the market for $1.245 million. Alternatively, the place can be leased for $7,000 a month.

Located in a gated community near Point Dume, the roughly 2,300-square-foot end unit has a mix of hardwood and Saltillo tile floors, high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. There are two master bedrooms, each with a balcony, plus an office with built-ins. A powder room sits off the entry.

A private patio with landscaping and a fountain sits off the main living area.

Community amenities include a saltwater swimming pool.

In addition to “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2,” Hayes, with his brother, Carey, has horror credits that include Jaume Collet-Serra’s “House of Wax” (2005) and “The Reaping” (2007). More recently, the brothers cowrote “The Crucifixion” (2017) and this year’s “The Turning” starring “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard.

Catherine Bindley of Sotheby’s International Realty and Debbie Kester of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

