Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘Conjuring’ cowriter seeks new spirit for Malibu townhouse

"The Conjuring" screenwriter Chad Hayes' townhouse near Malibu's Point Dume area is on the market.
“The Conjuring” screenwriter Chad Hayes bought the townhouse near Malibu’s Point Dume area five years ago for $1.005 million, records show.
(Jason Christopher)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 12, 2020
12:17 PM
Share

Screenwriter Chad Hayes, one half of the brotherly writing duo behind “The Conjuring” films, has put his townhouse in Malibu on the market for $1.245 million. Alternatively, the place can be leased for $7,000 a month.

Located in a gated community near Point Dume, the roughly 2,300-square-foot end unit has a mix of hardwood and Saltillo tile floors, high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. There are two master bedrooms, each with a balcony, plus an office with built-ins. A powder room sits off the entry.

The roughly 2,300-square-foot floor plan features high ceilings, a living room with a fireplace and a side patio.
(Jason Christopher)

A private patio with landscaping and a fountain sits off the main living area.

Advertisement

Community amenities include a saltwater swimming pool.

In addition to “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2,” Hayes, with his brother, Carey, has horror credits that include Jaume Collet-Serra’s “House of Wax” (2005) and “The Reaping” (2007). More recently, the brothers cowrote “The Crucifixion” (2017) and this year’s “The Turning” starring “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard.

Catherine Bindley of Sotheby’s International Realty and Debbie Kester of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

A patio and dining area sits off the main living area.
(Jason Christopher)
Advertisement

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement