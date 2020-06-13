Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Lakeside living with star appeal

The two-story home, listed a dollar shy of $8 million, sits on more than a third of an acre overlooking Toluca Lake.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The Toluca Lake residence made headlines two years ago when newlyweds Justin and Hailey Beiber made it their short-term marital home.   (Anthony Barcelo)
Polished to a fine sheen, the designer-done interiors feature dark wood floors that stand out against white walls.   (Anthony Barcelo)
A chef’s kitchen is part of the two-story home.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Bands of picture windows capture unobstructed lake views.   (Anthony Barcelo)
The home includes seven bathrooms.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The property has five bedrooms.  (Anthony Barcelo)
A two-room recording studio lies beneath the home, where there’s also a subterranean garage.  (Anthony Barcelo)
There are multiple balconies.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Outside, a lagoon-style swimming pool with a baja deck extends toward the lake. Below the pool is a small dock for paddleboats.   (Anthony Barcelo)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 13, 2020
5:30 AM
This Toluca Lake residence made headlines two years ago when newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber made it their short-term marital home. But a brief brush with fame is hardly the Spanish contemporary’s only selling point.

The designer-done house opens to elegant interiors with high ceilings, dark wood floors and bands of picture windows that capture unobstructed lake views. Amenities include a subterranean garage and a professional recording studio. A lagoon-style swimming pool overlooks the private lake, which is maintained by area homeowners.

The details

Location: 9928 Toluca Lake Ave., Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Asking price: $7,999,999

Built: 2000

Living area: 6,500 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.37 of an acre

Features: Custom fixtures and chandeliers; two-story entry; chef’s kitchen; multiple balconies; built-in barbecue; recording studio

About the area: In the 91602 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family home sales in April was $2.2 million, a 63% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Carl Gambino, Compass, (646) 465-1766

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

