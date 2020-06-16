Chargers exec Michael Spanos hands off Pebble Beach estate

Michael A. Spanos, vice chairman of the Los Angeles Chargers, has sold a Pebble Beach home he owned in a trust for $8.995 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The Spanish-style home, built in 2009, looks out onto the Pebble Beach Golf Links, the ocean and the mountains beyond. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, plaster walls and stone fireplace mantles are among features of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house. A long island/bar anchors the chef’s kitchen, which opens to the dining room and a bar area.

Outside, steps lead down from a stone patio to a grassy field. Stone planters, formal landscaping and mature trees dot the 1.25 acres of grounds.

The property came up for sale two years ago for $9.45 million and was more recently listed for $8.995 million, records show.

Jamal Noorzoy and Christopher Pryor of Carmel Realty Co. were the listing agents. Noorzay also represented the buyer.

Spanos is the son of late Chargers owner Alex Spanos and brother to the team’s president, Dean Spanos. He also serves as president of A.G. Spanos Cos., a Stockton-based development company focused on multifamily housing and commercial projects.