‘Big Bang’ star Kunal Nayyar lists secluded compound in Hollywood Hills

Actor Kunal Nayyar is hoping to end his time in Hollywood Hills with a bang. The “Big Bang Theory” star just put his entertainer’s compound on the market for $3.995 million, or $1.145 million more than he paid in 2012.

Nayyar and his wife, model and fashion designer Neha Kapur, made a major upgrade last year, dropping $7.5 million on a Hancock Park Tudor once owned by Nicolas Cage.

His Hollywood Hills spot spans half an acre, making the most of its space with a Mediterranean-style villa and a pair of guesthouses. Dense landscaping surrounds the salmon-colored exterior, which opens to 4,100 square feet of bright living spaces with white walls and floors of hardwood and tile.

1 / 12 The living room. (Joshua Spooner) 2 / 12 The wet bar. (Joshua Spooner) 3 / 12 The office. (Joshua Spooner) 4 / 12 The dining room. (Joshua Spooner) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Joshua Spooner) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Joshua Spooner) 7 / 12 The master bathroom. (Joshua Spooner) 8 / 12 The patio. (Joshua Spooner) 9 / 12 The fire pit. (Joshua Spooner) 10 / 12 The pool. (Joshua Spooner) 11 / 12 The entry. (Joshua Spooner) 12 / 12 The driveway. (Joshua Spooner)

Advertisement

A formal entry gives way to a living room with custom built-ins and a wet bar, and other highlights include a sky-lit chef’s kitchen and office with picture windows that take in garden views. Three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms round out the main house. Each guesthouse adds one of each.

Courtyards and patios fill out the secluded grounds, leading to a romantic swimming pool set between a grill and covered fire pit. A pool house with a kitchen, living room and marble bathroom completes the property.

Nayyar became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The 39-year-old has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated films “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour.”

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Advertisement

Nayyar’s “Big Bang” castmates have made plenty of real estate moves over the years as well. Co-star Simon Helberg put his L.A. Craftsman on the market in 2011, and a few years later, Johnny Galecki bought Jason Statham’s house and listed his 1960s Hollywood Hills bungalow soon after.

More recently, Jim Parsons unloaded his Spanish Colonial-style home in Los Feliz for $6.95 million in 2019. Kaley Cuoco took a loss in Tarzana earlier this year, selling for $3.95 million her Mediterranean-style home that she bought six years earlier from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian for $5.499 million.