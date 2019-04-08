‘Big Bang’ actor Jim Parsons sells gated Los Feliz estate for $6.95 million

Actor Jim Parsons, known for his role as theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” has sold his classic Los Feliz estate for $6.95 million.
The Spanish Colonial-style home, built in 1922 and full of character, features antiqued tile and stonework, original beams and hand-stenciled ceilings. There is a den, a library/study and a formal dining room with French doors that lead to a central courtyard. A private dining patio sits off the updated kitchen.
The master suite, which lies on the second floor, has been updated with a new bathroom and dressing area. There are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a maid’s room in more than 4,000 square feet of space.
Outside, the 1.5 acres of grounds feature a lagoon-style swimming pool and fountains. A cascading waterfall feature runs down the sloping hillside, bisecting a drought tolerant gardens and landscaping.
The home was previously owned by actor Robert Pattinson of the “Twilight” film franchise, who sold the property to Parsons in 2014 for $6.325 million. Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is another former owner.
David Gray of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Shayn Scott of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Parsons, 46, has won multiple Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his role as Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory.” The long-running role has since spawned a prequel series, “Young Sheldon,” for which Parsons voices the narrator.
In addition to his sitcom work, Parsons has appeared in the Broadway play “The Normal Heart” in 2011 and the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”