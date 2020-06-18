Chris Pontius of ‘Jackass’ cleans up in sale of Nichols Canyon home

Stunt performer and “Jackass” personality Chris Pontius has wrapped up some business in the Hollywood Hills, selling his longtime home in the area for a little over $1.26 million.

That’s about $15,000 more than the asking price and more than double what Pontius paid for the place back in 2002 — $535,000.

Set among trees in Nichols Canyon, the boxy Midcentury has walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto greenery and a small stream.

A living room with a copper fireplace, an updated kitchen, a dining area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms are within about 1,100 square feet of interior space. An office/den sits behind pocketing doors off the living room.

Pontius, 45, is known for appearing on the MTV show “Jackass” as well as the franchise’s feature films. He previously hosted the “Jackass” follow-up show, “Wildboyz,” and also appeared on the hidden-camera show “Totally Busted.”

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Carl Gambino of Compass represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $1,260,340.