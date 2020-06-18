Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Fresh listings for $600,000 in Ventura County

2296 McDonald St., Simi Valley
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 18, 2020
5 AM
Share

Looking for a fresh deal? Here’s a look at $600,000 homes that have been on the market for less than a month in Simi Valley, Oxnard and Camarillo in Ventura County.

SIMI VALLEY: Newly remodeled, this corner-lot property features landscaping in front and a swimming pool out back.

Address: 2296 McDonald St., Simi Valley, CA 93065

Listed for: $599,990 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,290 square feet (6,948-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered entry; slate tile floors; upgraded kitchen; two-car garage

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $609,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1230 Lombard St., Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: A tan exterior gives way to colorful living spaces inside this former model home near the 101 Freeway.

Advertisement

Address: 1230 Lombard St., Oxnard, CA 93030

Listed for: $600,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,993 square feet (3,636-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast bar; grassy fenced backyard

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $502,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

813 N. Calle Circulo, Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Vibrant landscaping and a variety of fruit trees dot the grounds around this single-story home with upgrades.

Address: 813 N. Calle Circulo, Camarillo, CA 93010

Listed for: $629,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,401 square feet (7,003-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Custom kitchen; skylights; bonus room; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $769,000, up 23% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2402 N. Justin Ave., Simi Valley
(Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: There’s brick on the outside and wood on the inside of this two-story home with a spacious deck and custom kitchen.

Advertisement

Address: 2402 N. Justin Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065

Listed for: $619,950 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,070 square feet (6,566-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched entryway; wood-paneled walls; master suite with deck; citrus trees

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $609,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

1320 Descanso Court, Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: About two miles from the ocean, this cul-de-sac home expands to an entertainer’s backyard with a pond, wood deck and tiki bar.

Address: 1320 Descanso Court, Oxnard, CA 93035

Listed for: $619,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,203 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Two-story great room; stacked stone fireplace; vaulted ceilings; master suite with 400-square-foot addition

About the area: In the 93035 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $763,000, up 27.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1690 Euclid Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: This solar-powered home on the north side of the city boasts stone accents both inside and out.

Advertisement

Address: 1690 Euclid Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010

Listed for: $585,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,379 square feet (7,980-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; living room with fireplace; fenced backyard; citrus trees

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $769,000, up 23% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement