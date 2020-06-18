Fresh listings for $600,000 in Ventura County
Looking for a fresh deal? Here’s a look at $600,000 homes that have been on the market for less than a month in Simi Valley, Oxnard and Camarillo in Ventura County.
SIMI VALLEY: Newly remodeled, this corner-lot property features landscaping in front and a swimming pool out back.
Address: 2296 McDonald St., Simi Valley, CA 93065
Listed for: $599,990 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,290 square feet (6,948-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered entry; slate tile floors; upgraded kitchen; two-car garage
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $609,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: A tan exterior gives way to colorful living spaces inside this former model home near the 101 Freeway.
Address: 1230 Lombard St., Oxnard, CA 93030
Listed for: $600,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,993 square feet (3,636-square-foot lot)
Features: Plantation shutters; open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast bar; grassy fenced backyard
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $502,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: Vibrant landscaping and a variety of fruit trees dot the grounds around this single-story home with upgrades.
Address: 813 N. Calle Circulo, Camarillo, CA 93010
Listed for: $629,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,401 square feet (7,003-square-foot lot)
Features: Custom kitchen; skylights; bonus room; trellis-topped patio
About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $769,000, up 23% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: There’s brick on the outside and wood on the inside of this two-story home with a spacious deck and custom kitchen.
Address: 2402 N. Justin Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065
Listed for: $619,950 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,070 square feet (6,566-square-foot lot)
Features: Arched entryway; wood-paneled walls; master suite with deck; citrus trees
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $609,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: About two miles from the ocean, this cul-de-sac home expands to an entertainer’s backyard with a pond, wood deck and tiki bar.
Address: 1320 Descanso Court, Oxnard, CA 93035
Listed for: $619,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,203 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story great room; stacked stone fireplace; vaulted ceilings; master suite with 400-square-foot addition
About the area: In the 93035 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $763,000, up 27.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: This solar-powered home on the north side of the city boasts stone accents both inside and out.
Address: 1690 Euclid Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010
Listed for: $585,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,379 square feet (7,980-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered entry; living room with fireplace; fenced backyard; citrus trees
About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $769,000, up 23% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
