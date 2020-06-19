Actress Summer Bishil’s Midcentury home comes to market in Pasadena

Actress Summer Bishil of “The Magicians” is hoping to make an offer appear for her Pasadena home. The classic 1950s Midcentury is up for sale at $2.18 million, or $380,000 more than she paid for it three years ago.

The hillside home sits on half an acre, taking in sweeping views of the Pasadena hills from picture windows and walls of glass. Outside, scenic spaces include a dining patio, a colorful garden and a pool with a diving board perched at the edge of the property.

A landscaped courtyard with a koi pond approaches the single-story residence. Entry is via a bright red front door into stylish interiors rife with period details. A whitewashed vintage round fireplace anchors the living room, and wood cabinetry houses a 1950s built-in stereo.

There’s an indoor-outdoor dining area, sunny breakfast nook and gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. A second whitewashed fireplace pops up in a lounge brightened by angled skylights.

In nearly 2,000 square feet, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite, complete with an updated bathroom, takes in mountain views through a wall of windows.

Rita Whitney of the Agency holds the listing.

A native of Pasadena, Bishil’s early credits include the films “Towelhead,” “Crossing Over” and “The Last Airbender.” Since 2015, she has starred as Margo Hanson in the Syfy show “The Magicians.”