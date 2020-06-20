Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: From Mexico City to a West Hollywood backyard

Time spent living in Mexico City was a driving force behind the renovation of this 1930s traditional home in West Hollywood.  (Brian Jones)
Inside, the home, priced at $2.299 million, has hardwood floors and a living room with a fireplace.  (Brian Jones)
The home owner worked with designer Roberto Sosa to renovate the traditional two-story.   (Brian Jones)
The kitchen of the 1930s traditional home has been updated.  (Brian Jones)
A sitting area leads to the lush backyard.  (Brian Jones)
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private garden balcony.  (Brian Jones)
The indoors blend with the outdoors.  (Brian Jones)
Intimate sitting areas, a small outdoor kitchen and an outdoor audio system for entertaining are features of the backyard.  (Brian Jones)
The home’s backyard was designed as a series of small outdoor rooms.  (Brian Jones)
Terra cotta planters and clay pottery crafted by Mexican artists dot the yard.  (Brian Jones)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 20, 2020
5:30 AM
Mexico City lies some 1,550 miles southeast of Los Angeles, but you’ll find a small taste of the vibrant capital in the backyard of this 1930s home in West Hollywood. Working with designer Roberto Sosa, the owner drew from time living in Mexico City when renovating the traditional two-story. Terra cotta planters, handwoven chairs and clay pottery crafted by Mexican artists dot the lush backyard, which was designed as a series of small outdoor rooms. Inside, there are modern updates in the kitchen and period tile work in the bathrooms.

The details

Location: 9027 Phyllis Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Asking price: $2.299 million

Built: 1939

Living area: 2,150 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 3,642 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; period tiles; living room with fireplace; updated kitchen; botanical-style gardens

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in April was $4.125 million, a 9.2% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Kate Blackwood, Deasy Penner Podley, (323) 791-9442

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

