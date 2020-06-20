Home of the Week: From Mexico City to a West Hollywood backyard

Mexico City lies some 1,550 miles southeast of Los Angeles, but you’ll find a small taste of the vibrant capital in the backyard of this 1930s home in West Hollywood. Working with designer Roberto Sosa, the owner drew from time living in Mexico City when renovating the traditional two-story. Terra cotta planters, handwoven chairs and clay pottery crafted by Mexican artists dot the lush backyard, which was designed as a series of small outdoor rooms. Inside, there are modern updates in the kitchen and period tile work in the bathrooms.

The details

Location: 9027 Phyllis Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Asking price: $2.299 million

Built: 1939

Living area: 2,150 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 3,642 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; period tiles; living room with fireplace; updated kitchen; botanical-style gardens

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in April was $4.125 million, a 9.2% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Kate Blackwood, Deasy Penner Podley, (323) 791-9442

