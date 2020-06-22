Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Carson Palmer sells breezy Del Mar home for $18 million

Retired quarterback Carson Palmer
Retired quarterback Carson Palmer had asked as much as $24.995 million for the custom home in Del Mar. The six-bedroom house sold last week for $18 million.
(Kathy Willens / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 22, 2020
10:06 AM
Retired football player Carson Palmer has finally sold his custom home in Del Mar for $18 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The wood-clad contemporary had been on and off the market since 2015, when it first listed at $24.995 million.

Designed by Los Angeles-based firm KAA Design Group, the three-story house sits on a half-acre hilltop with panoramic ocean views.

Features of the home include poured concrete walls, mahogany details with matching built-ins, an open-air living room and a chef’s kitchen. The master suite, which has a private deck and an indoor-outdoor shower, makes up the entire third floor.

The custom compound, designed by L.A.-based firm KAA Design Group, sits on a half-acre hilltop in Del Mar.
(NearMap)
In addition to the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house, the property includes an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool, a sports court and multiple decks. A barbecue pavilion, a spa and a bocce ball court fill out a lower portion of the grounds.

Palmer, 40, bought the property through a limited liability company in 2010 for $4.4 million, records show. The 6,580-square-foot house was completed in 2015. In May, the median sale price for the area was $1.439 million, down 23.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

The former USC quarterback won a Heisman with the Trojans in 2002 and made three Pro Bowl teams during his 14-year NFL career with the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals. His 11,818 passing yards rank second-most in USC history.

Rande Turner of Ranch and Coast Real Estate was the listing agent. Ryan Gad of Heritage West Realty represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg

