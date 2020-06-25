Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Big homes for $750,000 in San Bernardino County

1333 Portillo Lane, Lake Arrowhead
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 25, 2020
5 AM
If you’re feeling cramped in L.A., here are homes with more than 4,000 square feet on the market for roughly $750,000 in Lake Arrowhead, Oak Hills and Fontana in San Bernardino County.

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Amenities in this price-reduced retreat include a vintage movie theater, sauna, wine cellar and a garden with a stream and koi pond.

Address: 1333 Portillo Lane, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $697,000 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,172 square feet (11,761-square-foot lot)

Features: Rotunda entry; hand-carved front door; master suite with lounge; landscaped backyard with gazebo

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $390,000, down 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12280 Mesquite Road, Oak Hills
(Realtor.com)

OAK HILLS: Solar panels power this Southwest-style home on 4 acres complete with a porte-cochere and indoor hot tub.

Address: 12280 Mesquite Road, Oak Hills, 92344

Listed for: $719,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,578 square feet (4.04-acre lot)

Features: Fountain; Saltillo tile; rounded breakfast nook; fenced lot with landscaping

About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $318,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

15133 Jackrabbit St., Fontana
(Realtor.com)

FONTANA: This eye-catching home in the Coyote Canyon neighborhood enjoys mountain views and an entertainer’s backyard with a grill and gazebo.

Address: 15133 Jackrabbit St., Fontana, 92336

Listed for: $739,900 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,134 square feet (8,539-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped front yard; media room with projector; spacious master suite; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $483,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

26330 Augusta Drive, Lake Arrowhead
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Wood, stone and brick touch up the dramatic living spaces inside this rustic mountain home on a wooded lot.

Address: 26330 Augusta Dr., Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $700,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 4,336 square feet (9,600-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner lot; great room under beamed ceilings; billiards room with stove; covered deck

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $390,000, down 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8443 Macron St., Oak Hills
(Realtor.com)

OAK HILLS: A gravel driveway winds its way toward this spacious seven-bedroom home with a second-story deck that overlooks a swimming pool and putting green.

Address: 8443 Macron St., Oak Hills, 92344

Listed for: $749,900 for seven bedrooms, five bathrooms in 5,382 square feet (2.24-acre lot)

Features: Covered front porch; custom arches; game room with wet bar; turf lawn

About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $318,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

15916 Wilbert Dr., Fontana
(Realtor.com)

FONTANA: Two driveways approach this two-story home with a scenic back patio in Shady Trails.

Address: 15916 Wilbert Dr., Fontana, 92336

Listed for: $779,000 for seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 4,122 square feet (10,722-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast bar; guest suite with private entrance; solar panels

About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $483,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

