Richard Neutra’s replica Case Study House No. 13 lists in South Pasadena

The famous Case Study Houses — a group of 36 experimental homes scattered across Southern California designed to address the post-World War II housing shortage — feature the work of some of the most prolific Midcentury architects at the top of their game.

One of the most notable names at the time, Richard Neutra, mocked up four homes for the collection, but only one came to fruition — officially, that is. Case Study House No. 13, which Neutra designed for the program in 1947 but was built independently two years later, just listed for $5.999 million in South Pasadena.

A perfect example of Neutra’s clean, crisp, minimalist style, the modernist gem catches the eye with covered terrazzo terraces and plate glass doors. Inside, a dual-sided brick fireplace is sandwiched by cork floors and redwood tongue-and-groove ceilings.

1 / 10 The living room. (Alex Zarour) 2 / 10 The open floor plan. (Alex Zarour) 3 / 10 The dining area. (Alex Zarour) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Alex Zarour) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (Alex Zarour) 6 / 10 The bathroom. (Alex Zarour) 7 / 10 The yard. (Alex Zarour) 8 / 10 The exterior. (Alex Zarour) 9 / 10 The entry. (Alex Zarour) 10 / 10 The 1940s home. (Alex Zarour)

Spanning nearly 3,000 square feet, the open floor plan includes a restored kitchen, a dining area and a living room that surveys the verdant grounds through walls of glass. The guesthouse tacks on 800 square feet; together, the two homes combine for five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Lush landscaping surrounds a swimming pool out back. Lawns and patios complete the property, which covers three-quarters of an acre.

Anthony Stellini and Elisa Ritt of RSR Real Estate at Compass hold the listing.

A few different Case Study Houses have surfaced for sale in recent years, including No. 10 in Pasadena, which sold for $2.96 million in 2017, and No.16 in Bel-Air, which traded hands for about $3 million late last year.