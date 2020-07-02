Lakers’ Javale McGee slashes price of Encino home

Lakers big man Javale McGee is once again trying to court a buyer in Encino. His Mediterranean-style retreat, which he bought from Marc Anthony, just returned to market at $2.695 million.

It’s McGee’s third price cut since he originally floated the home for sale at $3.3 million last year. The veteran can still turn a profit if he gets his price; records show he paid $2.405 million for it in 2015.

Built for entertaining both inside and out, the two-story home holds a movie theater and yoga studio and expands to a resort-style backyard with a pool, spa, gazebo and professional bar all topped by string lights and palm trees.

1 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A Saltillo tile courtyard provides some Mediterranean flair for the entry, and inside there’s a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a dining room with mirrored walls and a chef’s kitchen with vibrant green tile.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a bathroom with a step-up spa tub and a balcony overlooking the backyard. It’s one of five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 6,263 square feet.

After being drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Lakers and Golden State Warriors, with whom he won back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. The 32-year-old is currently in his second season with the Lakers.

Mark Miller of Barcode Properties holds the listing.