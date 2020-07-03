Jim Buss’ L.A. Live penthouse bounces back on the market with higher price

Lakers part-owner Jim Buss is taking another shot at unloading his penthouse in Downtown L.A.

The southeast corner unit at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live is headed back to market at $7.3 million. That’s a $900,000 increase over the previous year’s asking price but down $1.5 million from when it first listed in 2016: $8.8 million.

The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom residence features floor-to-ceiling windows that take in city, mountain and ocean views in nearly every room. The 4,300 square feet of living space holds an office/den with built-ins, an updated kitchen and open-concept living and dining rooms. A separate sitting room sits off the master suite.

1 / 8 There are gallery walls. (Juwan Li Photography) 2 / 8 The living room/dining room. (Juwan Li Photography) 3 / 8 The center-island kitchen. (Juwan Li Photography) 4 / 8 The unit has open-concept space. (Juwan Li Photography) 5 / 8 A bathroom. (Juwan Li Photography) 6 / 8 The view below. (Juwan Li Photography) 7 / 8 The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Staples Center. (Juwan Li Photography) 8 / 8 An aerial view of L.A. Live. (Juwan Li Photography)

Completed in 2010, the 54-story hybrid tower consists of 214 condominiums as well as 123 Ritz-Carlton Hotel rooms and 878 J.W. Marriott hotel rooms. The project received a design concept award at the 38th Annual L.A. Architectural Awards, which touted its innovation and efficiency.

Buss, 60, bought his unit in 2013 for $4.05 million. Others who live in the building include former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

The son of late businessman and Lakers majority owner Jerry Buss, Buss previously served as executive vice president of basketball operations for the team. He was relieved of his duties in 2017 as part of an organizational shakeup.

Nicholas P. O’Malley of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.