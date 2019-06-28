Lakers part-owner Jim Buss chops price of L.A. Live condo once more

Jim Buss, part-owner of the Lakers, has brought his L.A. Live condo back to market with a reduced price: $6.495 million.
It’s his fourth relist in four years. Found in the Ritz-Carlton Residences, the home hit the market for $8.8 million in 2016 and was up for grabs at $6.75 million last year.
The corner-unit condo covers 4,300 square feet, taking in sweeping city and ocean views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Past a formal entry are open-concept living and dining areas, an office, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Living spaces sport a neutral color palette with grey walls, white ceilings and light hardwood floors. The one exception comes in the stark black kitchen, which features Italian cabinetry and a center island.
The unit comes with two parking spaces and access to a host of amenities, such as valet, concierge, gym, salon, spa and complimentary breakfast. At the top of the building, there’s a rooftop pool with private cabanas.
Cynthia Ambuehl and Zander Diamont of Compass hold the listing.
Buss, 59, joined the Lakers as an assistant general manager in 1998 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations seven years later. In 2017, he was relieved of his duties as part of an organizational shakeup that included the departure of longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak and the appointment of Magic Johnson as the team’s president of basketball operations.
He bought the property for $4.05 million in 2013, records show.