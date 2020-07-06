Beverly Hills home from Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ show comes up for rent

This entertainer’s mansion on Mulholland Drive has seen plenty of screen time. In addition to being featured in “American Idol,” it also served as the backdrop for Season 6 of “The Apprentice,” the business reality show hosted by Donald Trump.

Now, it’s up for rent at $49,850 a month, records show.

Perched in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the swanky pad spans 12,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. In “The Apprentice” season, which aired in 2007, winning contestants stayed in the mansion, while losing contestants lived across the street in a shoddy setup called “Tent City.”

An all-glass entry sets a dramatic tone, and inside, over-the-top living spaces include a sky-lighted media room, a rounded lounge, a family room with picture windows and a den set beneath wood beams.

The living and dining rooms open to the backyard, where covered patios look onto a swimming pool and spa surrounded by turf lawns. A series of second-story terraces take in the space from above, as well as the city beyond. Out front, a gated motor court completes the nearly one-acre property.

The home has been on and off the rental market for the last seven years and last traded hands for $1.725 million in 2000, records show.