‘Making a Murderer’ co-directors list Los Feliz home for $3.3 million
Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos of “Making a Murderer” have put their home in Los Feliz up for sale at $3.297 million, records show.
Formerly owned by Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Four Square-style Mediterranean house was previously renovated by Simo Design.
Built in 1923, the house pairs classic molding and coved ceilings with updated tilework in the bathrooms and kitchen. The 3,600-square-foot house has separate living and dining rooms accessed by pocket doors off the foyer. The master suite is outfitted with a clawfoot soaking tub for a total of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.
Outside, a trellis provides cover for an al fresco dining area. A swimming pool, lawn, hedges and a detached two-car garage fill out the grounds.
Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Ricciardi and Demos won multiple Emmy Awards for “Making a Murderer,” which they wrote, directed and produced. The Netflix documentary series chronicled the case against Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.
The bought the place from Dudamel in 2017 for $2.849 million, The Times previously reported.