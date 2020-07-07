Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

MedMen’s Andrew Modlin lists Bird Streets joint for $12 million

Andrew Modlin's Bird Streets home
The Bird Streets home of MedMen co-founder Andrew Modlin, listed for $11.95 million, features a covered patio and swimming pool on the second story.
(Joel Danto Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 7, 2020
12 PM
MedMen co-founder and president Andrew Modlin has put his home in the Hollywood Hills West area up for sale at $11.95 million.

The subdued contemporary sits behind walls on about a fifth of an acre in the celebrity-populated Bird Streets neighborhood.

1/20
The front walkway.  (Joel Danto Photography)
2/20
An outdoor sitting room.  (Joel Danto Photography)
3/20
The outdoor fireplace.  (Joel Danto Photography)
4/20
The living and dining areas.  (Joel Danto Photography)
5/20
The kitchen.  (Joel Danto Photography)
6/20
The kitchen.  (Joel Danto Photography)
7/20
The master suite.  (Joel Danto Photography)
8/20
A view from the second story.  (Joel Danto Photography)
9/20
The master bathroom.  (Joel Danto Photography)
10/20
A bedroom.  (Joel Danto Photography)
11/20
A bathroom.  (Joel Danto Photography)
12/20
The office/den.  (Joel Danto Photography)
13/20
A bathroom.  (Joel Danto Photography)
14/20
The floating staircase.  (Joel Danto Photography)
15/20
The wine cellar and game room.  (Joel Danto Photography)
16/20
The game room.  (Joel Danto Photography)
17/20
The gym.  (Joel Danto Photography)
18/20
The swimming pool and spa.  (Joel Danto Photography)
19/20
The second-story patio.  (Joel Danto Photography)
20/20
The pool.  (Joel Danto Photography)

The 6,377-square-foot house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, linen-finished limestone floors and a wine cellar set behind glass. An upper terrace holds a swimming pool with a spa. Views from the second story take in the city lights.

Modlin bought the property last year through a trust for $11 million, records show. Earlier this year, he sold another house in West Hollywood to YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain for $3.4 million.

The cannabis entrepreneur co-founded MedMen in 2010 with Adam Bierman. The marijuana start-up has locations in New York, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Florida and California, including seven dispensaries in Los Angeles County.

Lindsay Guttman of the Agency holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

