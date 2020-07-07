MGM’s Barry Poznick lists Cape Cod-style house in Manhattan Beach

TV producer Barry Poznick — the MGM Studios exec whose credits include “Beat Shazam” and “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” — has listed his Manhattan Beach home for sale at $5.899 million.

That’s about $1.7 million more than he paid in 2014, real estate records show.

Poznick has been busy in that area this year, buying a bigger house nine streets over for $6.75 million in April and selling his beachfront condo in Playa del Rey to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss for $2.6 million in January.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Set three blocks from the beach, this one spans just over 4,000 square feet and draws the eye with an exterior of wood shingles and white finishes. A flagstone patio is next to the home, which opens to a bright open floor plan with a great room and tiled kitchen.

Four bedrooms fill out the second level, and up top, the master suite has sliding farmhouse doors, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and spa bathroom that opens to a private terrace. On the other side of the home, an office with built-ins expands to a larger deck with ocean views.

Jane Sager of Re/Max Estate Properties has the listing.

After joining MGM Studios in 2016, Poznick was named the company’s president of unscripted and alternative television last year. As a producer, his recent credits include “Meet the Frasers, “TKO: Total Knock Out” and “Signed.”