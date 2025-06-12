Letters to the Editor: If you can’t take to the streets, financial assistance is a form of protest too

To the editor: Gustavo Arellano’s column asks us to rebel smarter ( “Trump wants L.A. to set itself on fire. Let’s rebel smarter,” June 9). As we take to the streets, let us also act decisively to financially support the organizations and families affected by the president’s reckless actions. Their next steps are to secure legal counsel, find physical safety and demand accountability from their government.

Over the last few years, I have been a part of a local Latino giving circle in Los Angeles that has raised nearly half a million dollars for immigrant-serving organizations since 2017. We are currently raising more money to support our immigrant communities in need at this moment.

While some of us may not be able to march against this government’s actions, or choose not to for whatever reason, we all can give, no matter the amount. That too is an act of protest and a call to action for the just society that eludes us still.

Pamela Wright, Los Angeles