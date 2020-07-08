Adam Lambert unloads Hollywood Hills pad at a loss

Adam Lambert couldn’t quite turn a profit in Hollywood Hills. The “American Idol” alum just sold the modern digs for $2.92 million, or $75,000 shy of what he paid six years ago.

The sale arrives about two years after the glam rocker paid $6.5 million for a bigger place in Hollywood Hills West, The Times previously reported.

Stark in style, the contemporary home sits above the Sunset Strip and takes in sweeping city views from a balcony. Down below, a resort-style backyard features a spacious covered lounge across from a spa and a pair of reflecting pools.

Advertisement

Shades of gray cover the exterior and continue inside, including a rotunda staircase that navigates the two-story floor plan. Spread across roughly 3,000 square feet are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living room, a rounded breakfast nook, a chef’s kitchen and a dining room with a wine closet.

Upstairs, a master suite with a fireplace expands to a marble spa bathroom and private terrace. A guest suite, which is currently used as a music room, comes with a separate entrance for flexibility.

Lambert gained fame as a runner-up on the music competition show “American Idol” in 2009 and has gone on to release four studio albums, including 2020’s “Velvet.” The 38-year-old has also kept busy touring with the rock band Queen as part of the Queen + Adam Lambert ensemble.

He first asked $3.995 million for the home in 2017 before eventually trimming the price down to $3.35 million, records show.

Advertisement

Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of the Agency held the listing. Jonathan Sharaf of Compass represented the buyer.