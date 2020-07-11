Hot Property: Matthew Perry cuts price on ‘mansion in the sky’

The price for Matthew Perry’s “mansion in the sky” is coming back down to earth. The actor of “Friends” fame relisted his Century City penthouse this week for $27 million, down from $35 million last year.

Located within the Century high-rise, the full-floor residence was reimagined during Perry’s ownership by architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano.

Subdued colors, textured accents and modern fixtures dominate the 9,300-square-foot floor plan. Four private terraces take in views from every direction.

An open-concept living room, center-island kitchen and custom screening room are among the living spaces. Four bedrooms include an expanded master suite outfitted with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a plush sitting area.

Advertisement

The 140-unit Century building, designed by Robert A.M. Stern, was completed in 2009. Concierge and security services, a fitness studio, a swimming pool and four acres of gardens and walking paths are among community amenities. Three covered parking spaces are included with Perry’s unit.

Perry, 50, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing, appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” He also played Ted Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot.”

Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass hold the listing.

Actors seek new blood

Advertisement

Married actors Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who starred together on HBO’s vampire drama “True Blood,” have put their home in Venice on the market for $14 million.

The multilevel contemporary, designed by architect David Hertz, is called the Hollywood Bowl House for its wood siding, which was built using the original benches from the beloved L.A. amphitheater.

Completed in 2017, the 7,100-square-foot house features a two-story entry with a pivoting front door, polished concrete floors and bifolding walls of glass that merge indoor and outdoor space. A dining patio sits off the kitchen and family room on the second level. On the top floor, a small office opens to a rooftop deck. There’s also a gym and a sauna.

Outside, a swimming pool and spa are tucked beneath an overhanging section of the home. A small courtyard with lawn fills the front.

Advertisement

Paquin, 37, gained fame at a young age when she won an Oscar in 1994 for her supporting role in “The Piano.” More recently, the actress appeared on the last season of “The Affair” and currently stars on the British show “Flack.”

Moyer, 50, currently appears on the Canadian series “Fortunate Son.” His other credits include the show “The Gifted” as well as the films “The Double” and “Priest.”

Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee holds the listing.

Leaving her La La Land

Advertisement

Demi Lovato couldn’t quite turn a profit in the Hollywood Hills. The singer-actress has sold her sleek three-story home for $8.25 million — $5,000 shy of what she paid for the place in 2016.

The sale wraps up a multiyear effort from Lovato, who asked $9.495 million for the property in 2018 before trimming the price to $8.995 million last year.

Perched above the Chateau Marmont and Sunset Boulevard, the gated one-acre estate takes in city and ocean views from its hillside setting. A black-and-white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as bold accents break up bright living spaces with white walls and light hardwood floors.

Common spaces fill out the main level, including a double-height living room and chef’s kitchen with pocketing walls of glass. The second story houses a master suite complete with a sitting room and soaking tub. In all, there are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 5,564 square feet.

Advertisement

Up top, a club level with a bar and media room opens to an impressive rooftop terrace overlooking Los Angeles. Down below, a backyard with a zero-edge pool and spa descends to a gazebo at the edge of the landscaped grounds.

Lovato, 27, started her career starring in the Disney Channel films “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” She has recorded six studio albums, with hits such as “This Is Me,” “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Her latest record, “Tell Me You Love Me,” was released in 2017.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency held the listing. Christian Name of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Their place behind gates

Advertisement

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos of “Making a Murderer” have put their home in Los Feliz up for sale at $3.297 million, records show.

Formerly owned by Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Four Square-style Mediterranean house was previously renovated by Simo Design.

Built in 1923, the house pairs classic molding and coved ceilings with updated tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen. The 3,600-square-foot house has separate living and dining rooms accessed by pocket doors off the foyer. Among the four bedrooms and four bathrooms is a master suite outfitted with a claw-foot soaking tub.

Outside, a trellis provides cover to a dining area. A swimming pool, lawn, hedges and detached two-car garage fill out the grounds.

Advertisement

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Ricciardi and Demos won multiple Emmy Awards for “Making a Murderer,” which they wrote, directed and produced. The Netflix documentary series chronicled the case against Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Chasing interest in Encino

The onetime Encino address of attorney Robert Kardashian — where O.J. Simpson hid from the police prior to his famous Ford Bronco highway chase — is up for sale, with a brand-new look and a brand-new price: $5.799 million.

Advertisement

The house became part of history in 1994 when Kardashian, Simpson’s friend and, later, defense attorney, let him use the property as a refuge from the media. When police charged Simpson with killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, he and his friend Al Cowlings hid at the home before fleeing authorities, setting off the infamous car chase down the 405 Freeway.

Recently rebuilt, the 8,000-square-foot abode sports a new, modern look. A gated motor court approaches the dramatic glass entry, which opens to a two-story floor plan with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The main level is completely open, with tile floors, modern fixtures, floating staircases and an 84-bottle wine rack. Upstairs, there’s a movie theater with a 200-inch screen and two master suites with sitting areas and balconies.

The house has stayed in the spotlight in recent years, appearing in the FX series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

Advertisement

An attorney and businessman, Kardashian is the ex-husband of Kris Jenner and the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian. He died in 2003.

Jennifer Santulan of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks holds the listing.