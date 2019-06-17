‘The Juice is loose’: How the O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase mesmerized the world

3 p.m.: An LAPD officer at Nicole Brown Simpson's condominium tells reporters, “O.J. Simpson is not here.” Dist. Atty. Gil Garcetti, at a news conference, says anyone helping Simpson to flee will be prosecuted as a felon. “We will find Mr. Simpson and bring him to justice.” Police are searching for Cowlings. Garcetti says prosecutors have not decided whether to seek the death penalty in the case.