Hot Property

Price-reduced homes for $900,000 in L.A. County

2319 S. Cloverdale Ave., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 16, 2020
5 AM
Bargain hunting? Here’s a look at price-reduced homes for around $900,000 in Mid-City, Cypress Park and La Crescenta-Montrose in L.A. County.

MID-CITY: A white picket fence and landscaped yard draw the eye outside this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home near the 110 Freeway.

Address: 2319 S. Cloverdale Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90016

Listed for: $875,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,416 square feet (5,040-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; arched doorways; upgraded kitchen; carport

About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $720,000, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

546 Isabel St., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

CYPRESS PARK: It needs some work, but this 110-year-old home occupies a spacious, centrally located lot of nearly a third of an acre.

Address: 546 Isabel St., Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $919,888 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,036 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone walkway; covered front porch; center-island kitchen; carpet floors

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $823,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3126 Community Ave., La Crescenta
(Realtor.com)

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE: Recently remodeled, this colorful home with modern finishes expands to a patio overlooking a grassy backyard.

Address: 3126 Community Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214

Listed for: $879,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,486 square feet (6,568-square-foot lot)

Features: Polished concrete fireplace; kitchen with tile backsplash; main suite with farmhouse doors; rainfall shower

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $882,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3647 Virginia Road, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

MID-CITY: This corner-lot property with a grassy backyard is down $100,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 3647 Virginia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Listed for: $850,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,526 square feet (7,112-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; wood-paneled office; brick grill

About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $720,000, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

755 Isabel St., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

CYPRESS PARK: A pair of front-facing decks take in neighborhood views from this four-bedroom house perched high above the street.

Address: 755 Isabel St., Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $878,800 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Carpet floors; French doors; deck with arched openings; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $823,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3006 Fairesta St., La Crescenta
(Realtor.com)

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE: Down $20,000 from its original price, this traditional-style home boasts a pool and mountain views.

Address: 3006 Fairesta St., La Crescenta, CA 91214

Listed for: $879,900 for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,597 square feet (4,983-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; landscaped yard; split-level floor plan; skylit living room

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $882,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

