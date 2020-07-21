Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fanny Brice’s former estate resurfaces in Holmby Hills

By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 21, 2020
11:23 AM
The Holmby Hills estate once owned by comedienne and early radio star Fanny Brice and film producer Alan Ladd Jr. has come back on the market at $62 million.

The Georgian-style traditional home, which dates to the 1930s, was owned by Brice from the year it was built until her death in 1951. Ladd, who produced the films “Braveheart” and “Gone Baby Gone,” owned the property for a six-year spell in the 1990s, records show.

Current owners Richard King, a founding partner of King World Productions, and Lauren King, an interior designer, acquired the estate in the early 2000s. During their ownership, the residence was renovated and expanded over a five-year period by architect Oscar Shamamian and builder McCoy Construction.

The three-story main house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, four powder rooms and additional quarters for staff. Interior details include hand-carved marble and stone fireplaces, medallion inlaid floors and a wealth of delicate molding and trim.

The great room, which expands to include a library and office, is dressed head-to-toe in walnut paneling. The family room has beamed ceilings and doors that open to a loggia with a fireplace.

Two guest houses, a two-bedroom pool house and a three-car garage are among other structures on the grounds. Also within the two-acre property are a tennis court, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and a koi pond. The gardens surrounding the home were done by Santa Monica-based landscape designer Nancy Goslee Power.

King is the son of Charles King, who founded King World Productions in the 1960s. The production company helped launch such television staples as “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

In 1999, King World Productions was acquired by CBS for about $2.5 billion in stock, The Times previously reported.

Linda May of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg

